Despite the steady increase of physical music purchases (thanks to vinyl’s growing popularity), streaming is here to stay. Several recording artists, songwriters, and producers have aired out their grievances with digital streaming platforms. For Björk, her beef is mainly directed at Spotify.

During an interview with Dagens Nyheter, the “Sorrowful Soil” musician slammed the platform. “Spotify is probably the worst thing that has happened to musicians,” she said.

Björk went on to express her frustration with streaming in general, saying: “The streaming culture has changed an entire society and an entire generation of artists.”

Following Björk’s remarks, users online chimed in with conflicting opinions across X (formerly Twitter).

“There’s a lot of music I would have never come across if it hadn’t been for streaming sites,” argued one user.

Later in the chat, Björk pointed out that the publicly visible metrics on platforms like Spotify have fueled chart obsession. As a result, musicians sacrifice artistic integrity for instant success.

“I agree streaming is kinda ruining music sadly it’s causing artists to make short songs just for fame,” chimed another user.

Others accused of being a hypocrite after she sat down for a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“But she’s doing an interview for a streaming service? 😭,” penned one user.

Björk has not addressed the backlash regarding her bold statement.