Holiday media is starting to roll out as we approach the middle of November. For instance, director Michael Showalter’s Christmas movie Oh. What. Fun. is set to hit Amazon’s Prime Video on December 3. It turns out that the soundtrack, which will be available the same day as the film, is pretty stacked, with covers of holiday classics from Fleet Foxes, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, and many more.

A bunch of the artists on the soundtrack shared statements. Here’s Sharon Van Etten (whose rendition of The Pretenders’ “2000 Miles” with her band The Attachment Theory is out now):

“I connected deeply with the underlying narrative from the mother’s perspective in this film. As a mother myself, I resonated with the constant seeking of perfection and the expectations that holidays inherently bring. It reignited the compassion I hold for my mother and mothers everywhere who aspire to provide a place for their families to feel loved, appreciated, needed and relevant. […] Oh. What. Fun. is a story of a mom finding herself again and reestablishing her connection with her family and what’s at the heart of it all. I am usually very wary of doing covers, especially a ‘holiday’ song — but I connected with the depth of the lyrics and how our feelings around the holidays can be complicated. I tried to honor Chrissie Hynde’s version by collaborating with my band, The Attachment Theory. I hope if The Pretenders hear it, they feel our appreciation and love for Chrissie, the band and this song.”

Jeff Tweedy:

“The Band pulled off the impossible. They wrote a Christmas song that’s joyful and appropriate for the occasion while being strange, emotional, and poetic. Who else would call baby Jesus ‘the little stranger?’ To me, this song gets at what this season is about, at its best: the light. ‘Mary carried the light.’ How are we making ourselves a light to each other? How do I bring light into my life? I start with a song like this.”

St. Vincent:

“My favorite Christmas songs have an underlying sense of melancholy mixed in with the warmth of their familiarity. Sung by a person who is presumably alone, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ is a prime example: ’Next year all our troubles will be out of sight’… the holiday season and its festivities are a temporary refuge, a reprieve after a sh*tty year. Hopefully the year to come will be better.”

The Bird And The Bee’s Inara George:

“Greg and I were so delighted to be asked to be a part of this movie. It’s always flattering when someone chooses our music to be in their film, but it feels extra special to have been brought in on the early stages of the filming process. We’re excited!”

Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez:

“Was a blast making this cover of a classic for Oh. What. Fun.! This movie is such a good time and moms deserve the spotlight every Christmas!”

And lastly, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes:

“‘Angel in the Snow’ has always been one of my favorite songs by Elliott, one I’d always listen to around the holidays, so it was a huge joy to make this for such a sweet film. It wasn’t even my idea! Took me back to handing out ‘RIP Elliott’ flyers at my high school graduation in 2004. Elliott Smith forever.”

The movie stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Danielle Brooks, Dominic Sessa, Denis Leary, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Devery Jacobs, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, Joan Chen, and Rose Abdoo. An official description reads:

“Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season. From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. But this year, as her grown kids and distracted husband get swept up in their own seasonal dramas, they make one crucial mistake: they forget their mom. By the time they realize she’s missing, Claire’s already set off on a festive adventure of her own – one that doesn’t involve cooking, cleaning, or coordinating anyone else’s chaos. As her family scrambles to find her and salvage their Christmas, Claire rediscovers what the holidays mean when you’re finally free to put yourself first. [..] A wink to every overworked holiday host, the film celebrates family, freedom, and the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.”

Listen to Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’s “2000 Miles” cover above. Below, find the Oh. What. Fun. (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) cover art and tracklist.