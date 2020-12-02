Getty Image
Musicians React To Appearing On Fans’ Spotify Wrapped Year-End Lists

It’s Spotify Wrapped Day, so music fans are sharing what artists, songs, and albums they listened to most in 2020. As they continue to do so today, artists are taking notice of their names popping up on these lists and taking time to thank their fans for the support. Artists also have access to their own Wrapped recap where they learn about their overall streaming numbers, so posts about that are being shared as well.

Maggie Rogers is grateful for the streams she has received this year, as she wrote, “getting weepy seeing all this spotify wrapped stuff. from the bottom of my heart — thank you for spending time w my sounds this year. and for continuing to let me conjure sparkling noise for you.” Tinashe offered some praise for her fans, writing, “If I’m in your Spotify wrapped this year, you have top tier taste and I love you so muchhh.”

Meanwhile, some artists used Wrapped as an opportunity to criticize Spotify over the common perception that they doesn’t pay artists well. Clipping wrote, “One thing about all these Spotify posts–this was the first quarter as a band where our Spotify royalty payments totaled about as much as our three personal Spotify subscriptions.” Pronoun also noted, “would be EPIC if Spotify WRAPPED it up with PAYING us :).”

