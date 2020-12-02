Musicians React To Appearing On Fans’ Spotify Wrapped Year-End Lists

It’s Spotify Wrapped Day, so music fans are sharing what artists, songs, and albums they listened to most in 2020. As they continue to do so today, artists are taking notice of their names popping up on these lists and taking time to thank their fans for the support. Artists also have access to their own Wrapped recap where they learn about their overall streaming numbers, so posts about that are being shared as well.

Maggie Rogers is grateful for the streams she has received this year, as she wrote, “getting weepy seeing all this spotify wrapped stuff. from the bottom of my heart — thank you for spending time w my sounds this year. and for continuing to let me conjure sparkling noise for you.” Tinashe offered some praise for her fans, writing, “If I’m in your Spotify wrapped this year, you have top tier taste and I love you so muchhh.”

getting weepy seeing all this spotify wrapped stuff.

from the bottom of my heart – thank you for spending time w my sounds this year. and for continuing to let me conjure sparkling noise for you ✨♥️✨ — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) December 2, 2020

If I’m in your Spotify wrapped this year, you have top tier taste and I love you so muchhh — TINASHE (@Tinashe) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, some artists used Wrapped as an opportunity to criticize Spotify over the common perception that they doesn’t pay artists well. Clipping wrote, “One thing about all these Spotify posts–this was the first quarter as a band where our Spotify royalty payments totaled about as much as our three personal Spotify subscriptions.” Pronoun also noted, “would be EPIC if Spotify WRAPPED it up with PAYING us :).”

One thing about all these Spotify posts—this was the first quarter as a band where our Spotify royalty payments totaled about as much as our three personal Spotify subscriptions — clipping. (@clppng) December 2, 2020

would be EPIC if Spotify WRAPPED it up with PAYING us :) — PRONOUN (@musicpronoun) December 2, 2020

Check out some more posts from artists below.

thank you to everyone is sharing that i’m on their spotify wrapped 🥺! it is still so wild to me that i am able to be a part of the soundtracks to your lives. such an honor and a privilege ❤️ — maia (@mxmtoon) December 2, 2020

A huge thank you to everyone who has listened to my music this year. I’m very much looking forward to when we can all be back together and enjoying it live on stage next year. – ALW #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/EHMiBGxGKy — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) December 2, 2020

Having things LLC pic.twitter.com/dX0FfdBKLH — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) December 2, 2020

billion 🙏🏼 can I give y’all one more song before the years over? pic.twitter.com/1V1cDEo55S — RUSS (@russdiemon) December 2, 2020

TO ALL YALL LISTENING TO ME ON SPOTIFY COULD U PLEASE STOP ITS GETTING CREEPY — lauv (@lauvsongs) December 2, 2020

so special seeing how much you’ve all been listening to us this year on your spotify wrapped things 🥺❤️ it really means a lot. love you all xx — HONNE (@hellohonne) December 2, 2020

I love seeing all of your Spotify wrapped 🥲😍 taylatots , we’ve grown so much together !! https://t.co/e7ZgtyA8NV — TAYLA PARX (@TAYLAPARX) December 2, 2020

I am OVERWHELMED seeing your @Spotify stats!! 😘Thank you ALL for streaming #DISCO & the singles #SAYSOMETHING 🚀 & #MAGIC🔮 To feel connected through music is just …. AMAZING!! — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) December 2, 2020

Almost hit that billion streams on Spotify this year 🔥 y’all are amazing pic.twitter.com/PP9bSXYjn5 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) December 2, 2020

Seeing these Spotify Wrapped messages coming in from you all and just wanted to say a huge, huge thank you for listening to and supporting my music all these years. It means the world to me. Can't wait to share more and see you all in concert again before too long. <3 — Hozier (@Hozier) December 2, 2020

While you’re all listening to Spotify please support your favorite artists by purchasing physical pieces of their flesh or hair! — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 2, 2020

If I’m in your @Spotify wrapped I sincerely thank you for the love & support ❤️ — Quinn XCII (@QuinnXCII) December 2, 2020

294.7M streams this year on @Spotify …. forever grateful for everyone that’s stuck by me. this year has been an awful one for everyone but thank you for the continuous support. i love you guys so much, 2021 is the year for new beginnings and new projects. thinking of you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D1jjambRCY — hrvy (@HRVY) December 2, 2020

really liking those spotify wrapped lists y’all are showing… much love😌 — Wallows (@wallowsmusic) December 2, 2020

A big thank you to everyone who streamed our music this year! @Spotify pic.twitter.com/mLWcrZSpzD — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) December 2, 2020

just a friendly reminder that if your Spotify wrapped includes a bunch of more “underground” artists that you haven’t yet personally supported by way of directly purchasing their album/getting a t-shirt or whatever it would mean so much to so many artists to have that support! — MANNEQUIN P🖤SSY (@mannequinpussy) December 2, 2020

this spotify wrapped stuff is makin us hella emo we love u sm 😭❤️ — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) December 2, 2020

you don't get to # 1 without the hearts of people who lift you up and the stories that connect us all. thanks for making us the 2020 Top Streaming Artist in the Philippines, on Spotify. this is for all of us. full article: https://t.co/DvUDNr23at pic.twitter.com/bUBtMy4Uhi — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) December 1, 2020

2020 was quite the year. Not every year you get the chance to fight for your principles. I know I can look at myself in the mirror with pride, no matter how this turns out. Hoping for a sane lockdown free 2021 😂 🤷🏻‍♂️✌️#2020ArtistWrapped https://t.co/RAXdIUSXH6 — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) December 2, 2020

Wow! We're really feeling the love, y'all. 2020 may have been a tough one, but at least we got through it together. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you 🙏🏻 #SpotifyWrapped #2020ArtistWrapped pic.twitter.com/MTgxg45BJm — The Revivalists (@therevivalists) December 2, 2020

