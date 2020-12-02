Today marks the beginning of social media profiles the world over being filled with Spotify-generated infographics about what music people listened to the most over the past year. As it does every year, Spotify has unveiled its Wrapped feature, which has prompted music fans to compare the platform to two of its major competitors, Apple Music and Tidal. Consequently, all three are trending topics on Twitter today.

Some Apple Music users have felt left out by not having a Spotify Wrapped recap of their own, with multiple users posting the meme of Squidward watching SpongeBob and Patrick have fun outside without him. As other users have noted, though, Apple Music actually has a similar year-end feature.

Apple Music users watching everyone else post their Spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/SWzRbCldPm — Zest Western (@Zest_Western) December 2, 2020

wait until spotify users find out apple music also has an end of year replay pic.twitter.com/ahG6NyFxXE — lottie ♕ (@DAZAlNOYA) December 1, 2020

People have also been comparing the three platforms more broadly, with some praising Apple and Tidal’s playlist curation, artist payment rates, and other features in comparison to Spotify. Inversely, comedian Tommy Campbell shared his thoughts from a creator’s perspective, writing, “Spotify is waaaay better than Apple Music and iTunes is dead. As an artist your work actually gets discovered on Spotify and shared across playlists. Spotify Artists app is fantastic. For all Apple’s ‘we love music’ talk their platform sucks.”

For all Apple’s “we love music” talk their platform sucks. #spotify https://t.co/NYzrvZHUY2 — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) December 2, 2020

Apple Music and Tidal have the best playlist curation. Tidal gives the smartest recs. Apple Music has the best library. Spotify… has a colorful wrapped feature I guess but the service sucks. Amazon Music… didn’t even finish my free trial they should give up. — thegreatrudapu (@rufustheegoat) December 2, 2020

Gm I can’t believe people still pay for Spotify for one end of the year feature when tidal and apple music still have more features and better quality overall and pay artists more pic.twitter.com/XNtjL0ZM46 — Toni Braxton Offcial (@homorrhoid) December 2, 2020

The Hamilton musical was also a trending topic this morning, as many users pointed out that the soundtrack was among their most-played albums. Indeed, it was a big year for Hamilton, as this summer, the soundtrack became the highest-charting Broadway cast album in over 50 years.

#SpotifyWrapped is going to call me out on my Hamilton problem and I’m not ready for it — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) December 2, 2020

Turns out I spent over 90 hours listening to #Hamilton and I’m in the top 0.5%.. I don’t have an addiction 🤷🏼‍♀️..Why is Spotify gaslighting me like this 😫😂 pic.twitter.com/P20Gbalb6c — Niamh Hegarty (@Niamhus0910) December 2, 2020

these is the most hilariously shameful part of my 2020 wrapped 🥴 ALL MY TOP SONGS ARE FUCKING HAMILTON AND THE TWILIGHT SOUNDTRACKS 😂 pic.twitter.com/d1sLTpr3VR — grace. (@gracefinnick_) December 2, 2020

Check out some more tweets about Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal below.

According to my year end Spotify list, I am a young white woman coming of age sexually and emotionally in the summer of 1994. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 2, 2020

don’t trust anyone whose 2020 was good enough that their spotify wrapped doesn’t have phoebe bridgers or soccer mommy — 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@grantrindner) December 2, 2020

lol Apple Music users tryna show us their top songs pic.twitter.com/CI8mGGmMMY — nicole (@nicole__ik) December 2, 2020

the closest apple music has to the spotify wrapped up is this but it’s not as fun pic.twitter.com/41zs65iroc — pam ❀ (@pamela_lntt) December 2, 2020

Imagine complaining about the lack of black equity in America and not subscribing to TIDAL??????? pic.twitter.com/IUprmtnSUT — WastedTalent (@PodWasted) December 2, 2020

Who is also considering switching their focus from Spotify to Tidal? I love how Tidal pays more, works more on Artist image and now added music videos to artist's profiles! pic.twitter.com/YSNohUdHAH — Fer Rivero (@FerRiveroMusic) December 2, 2020

the spotify year-end thing reliably drives me nuts because, yes, it's a pretty little interactive, but really it just reminds me of the extent of the data they possess on my listening habits and *how much more access to it they could be giving me* — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) December 2, 2020