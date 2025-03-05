Vallejo, California rapper Mac Dre is known in the Bay Area as one of the region’s rap legends, a titan of the scene who passed far too soon, way before gaining the national recognition of peers like E-40 and Too Short. Fortunately, another pair of Bay Area legends has stepped into the gap to ensure that Mac Dre gets all the recognition that Northern Californians know he deserves.

That will come by way of a documentary about Mac Dre, produced by Hall Of Fame-bound Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Oakland native NFL running back turned movie star Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch.

The project is being produced by Marshawn’s Beastmode Productions and Steph’s Unanimous Media with input from one of the best primary sources on the subject: Mac Dre’s mom, who “explores the life and death of her son, the birth of a cultural movement, and the generational impact that a Bay Area emcee had on the world,” according to the press release.

In the press release, Steph and his Unanimous co-founder, Erick Peyton, offered, “We’re excited to join forces with Marshawn Lynch and Beastmode Productions to tell the story of Mac Dre, a cultural and Bay Area icon whose creativity knows no bounds. Alongside his mother, Wanda, we’ve assembled a group of creatives who are honored to have the opportunity to tell Mac Dre’s life story for fans and the Bay Area community alike.”

Beastmode’s press statement was given by co-founder Diaunte Thompson, who said, “We at Beastmode Productions are thrilled to partner with Unanimous Media to produce and celebrate the extraordinary life of Mac Dre. He is not only a Bay Area icon, but also a trailblazing independent hip-hop pioneer whose influence resonates globally. At Beastmode Productions, our mission has always been to tell real, authentic stories that create a lasting impact beyond the screen. This project is more than just a film; it’s our responsibility and duty to honor Mac Dre’s legacy. Partnering with his mother, Ms. Wanda, is an incredible honor, and we are dedicated to executing her vision with the utmost respect and care.”