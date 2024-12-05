Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on Taylor Swift, the best starter Pokémon , and now, Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar.

On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN host directly addressed Drake, who he claims has seen “some of the things I have said about him” on the show. In particular, his thoughts on the “Family Matters” rapper’s legal dispute with Lamar and Universal Music Group.

Smith said (via Complex):

“I did not say or echo a single negative thing about you. You’re a phenomenal artist. You’re big time. What I said was — fact — ‘Not Like Us’ got you. What I’m saying is, you don’t go the lawyer route in hip-hop over something like this: You take it to the studio. You take it to the streets. That’s all I said. I didn’t sit up there and say you can’t answer Kendrick Lamar. I said, ‘You better figure out a way to do so,’ meaning you have the capability, I think, to pull it off. That’s all!”

That wasn’t all.

“The point is Kendrick got you with that song. Come back with one of yours. That’s all I’m saying. This is what you do,” Smith continued, adding, “If you’re gonna rely on lawyers, then it’s not a good look because that ain’t what hip-hop is. That’s all.”

You can watch The Stephen A. Smith Show above (the Drake and Kendrick talk begins around the 27:00 mark).