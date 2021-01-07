Stretch And Bobbito Will Pay Homage To MF DOOM On Their Apple Music Radio Show

Veteran DJs Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia will pay homage to their longtime friend and collaborator MF DOOM tonight on their Stretch and Bobbito Radio on Apple Music Hits show, playing exclusive interview’s from DOOM’s original group KMD, as well as bringing in guests from all over hip-hop to salute the late masked rapper, who passed away on Halloween last year, although his death wasn’t announced until New Year’s Eve.

It was Bobbito who helped MF DOOM — formerly known as Zev Love X of ’90s rap trio KMD — reinvent himself, signing the mysterious MC to his Fondle ‘Em imprint in 1999 and recording his Operation: Doomsday solo debut. It’s Bob’s voice that appears at the end of “Rhymes Like Dimes,” offering an iconic ad-libbed outro that has been imitated and appreciated throughout hip-hop ever since.

Stretch and Bobbito were also instrumental to KMD’s initial rise, interviewing the group on their WKCR radio show in the early ’90s. One of those interviews will be unvaulted for the first time in 25 years on tonight’s show, while guests like Dante Ross, El-P, Just Blaze, Pete Nice, and Prince Paul will stop by to reminisce about their exploits with DOOM and discuss his legacy.

Catch Stretch and Bobbito Radio DOOM TRIBUTE tonight 10pm EST on @AppleMusic Hits! https://t.co/Cebnnme38W pic.twitter.com/EJaJqxLsLU — BOBBITO GARCIA (@koolboblove) January 7, 2021

You can listen to the show live or on-demand tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET at apple.co/_StretchAndBobbito.