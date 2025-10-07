Sudan Archives Announces The Dates For Her 2026 North American Tour

Sudan Archives is dropping her new album, The BPM, in ten days, following the release of singles “Ms. Pac Man” and “Come And Find You.”

Today, the rapper/violinist announced the dates for her 2026 North American tour. Kicking off on January 16 in Tuscon, Arizona, the tour is routed through all the usual big cities, with a few stops included for denizens of spots like Asheville, North Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; and Salt Lake City in Utah. The tour wraps up in Los Angeles, California in February.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, October 10th, while artist presale is Wednesday, and local presale is Thursday. You can see the tour dates below and find more info here.