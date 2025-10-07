Sudan Archives Announces The Dates For Her 2026 North American Tour

Sudan Archives is dropping her new album, The BPM, in ten days, following the release of singles “Ms. Pac Man” and “Come And Find You.”
Today, the rapper/violinist announced the dates for her 2026 North American tour. Kicking off on January 16 in Tuscon, Arizona, the tour is routed through all the usual big cities, with a few stops included for denizens of spots like Asheville, North Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; and Salt Lake City in Utah. The tour wraps up in Los Angeles, California in February.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, October 10th, while artist presale is Wednesday, and local presale is Thursday. You can see the tour dates below and find more info here.
Sudan Archives North American Tour Dates 2026
01/16 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa
01/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
01/20 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
01/21 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East
01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell
01/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
01/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/29 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
01/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale
01/31 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
02/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
02/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
02/05 – Chicago, IL@ Thalia Hall
02/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
02/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
02/10 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
02/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex in the Grand
02/13 – Portland, OR@- Revolution Hall
02/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
02/15 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
02/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
02/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre