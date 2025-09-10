Sudan Archives‘ last few singles may have shown off the Midwestern violinist’s rap skills, but on her latest, “Come And Find You,” her production and instrumentalism take the spotlight. Blending elements of Afropop, electronic, and jazz music, “Come And Find You” creates an ever-evolving backdrop for a song about seeking connection and chasing down a romantic interest.

According to the press release, Sudan Archives built the beat around a loop created by one of her stylists, Umesi. Instrumentation was added in real-time, building out the melodies, while another friend later added the drums. Sudan herself contributed the vocals, singing, “Come to me now my dear /

I don’t need my belongings / You drive me mad, so mad / I can’t help it, I want to know why / Everything is so clear / I don’t fear / Even though this will end / It all ends / We all sin / We all win.”

“Come And Find You” is just the latest single from Sudan Archives’ upcoming album, The BPM. Each of the previous singles — “Dead”, “My Type,” and “Ms. Pac Man” — offered a different, upbeat perspective of the upcoming project, but with the latest, she shows that it’s even more multifaceted than anyone could have expected.

You can listen to “Come And Find You” above.



The BPM is due on 10/17 via Stones Throw Records. You can find more info here.