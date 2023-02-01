Wisin Y Yandel
Getty Image
Music

Wisin Y Yandel And Grupo Firme To Headline The 2023 Sueños Festival

Last year was the first annual Sueños Festival. It was hard to beat with headliners like J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin y Yandel. Taking place at Chicago’s Grant Park, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said, “Chicago is home to one of the largest Mexican populations in the country–making events like Sueños Festival an important opportunity to highlight the culture and the cultural contributions of our Latino community as a whole.”

The lineup for this year has just been revealed and it’s nothing short of exciting. On May 27 and 28, the festival will welcome back Wisin y Yandel, as well as Grupo Firme as headliners. Other acts on the roster include Arcangel, Ivy Queen, Becky G, Nicky Jam, and more.

Tickets are available for early access on Thursday, February 2 on their site.

In a 2022 interview with the founder of Sueños Festival, Aaron Ampudia, he discussed his objective of the project: “I feel super proud to be able to put on a Latin festival like Sueños in Chicago for all the Latinos and everyone else who enjoys our culture and music,” he said. “To my knowledge, Chicago has not seen anything like this in the Latin space yet, so it’s an honor to make this one happen with all our partners. It wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of January 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×