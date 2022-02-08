Summertime in Chicago’s Grant Park is inextricably tied to Lollapalooza festival. Now, the organizers behind Lollapalooza, Rosarito’s surging Baja Beach Fest, and Chicago-based promoter Reventon, are producing a new reggaeton and Música Latina festival called Sueños, and the opening lineup is loaded.

The two-day festival takes place in Grant Park on Memorial Day Weekend from May 28th to 29th. The headliners for the first annual Sueños include reggaeton behemoths J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin y Yandel. The vision for the fest is to better represent Chicago’s Latinx community and Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot echoed that in a statement: “Chicago is home to one of the largest Mexican populations in the country–making events like Sueños Festival an important opportunity to highlight the culture and the cultural contributions of our Latino community as a whole.”

Baja Beach Fest’s Aaron Ampudia added that “Reggaetón is a massive genre but remains underserved by live festivals in the US. We’re extremely proud to expand to the US and serve our community and everyone who enjoys Latin music.”

Other acts on the bill include Jhay Cortez, Myke Towers, El Alfa, Sech, Natanael Cano, and a lot more.

Check out the festival poster with the full lineup below. Pre-sale registration is open now here and the pre-sale begins Friday, February 11th at 12 p.m. CT. General on-sale begins Friday at 2 p.m. CT, all at the same link.