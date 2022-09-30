Wisin y Yandel are saying farewell as a duo with their last album La Última Misión that was released today (September 30). The Puerto Rican icons teamed up acts like Rosalía, Sean Paul, and J Balvin for their final hurrah.

Wisin y Yandel formed as a duo in 1998. Alongside Daddy Yankee, they helped reggaeton music reach a global audience during the genre’s first breakthrough in the 2000s. Outside of the duo, Wisin and Yandel have also gone to have successful solo careers. After reuniting in 2018, el dúo dinámico are ready to part ways once again with the La Última Misión album and their world tour of the same name.

Wisin y Yandel are going out with a bang with the La Última Misión album. The LP’s title in English translates to “The Final Mission.” Today, they also released the alluring music video for “Besos Moja2” featuring Rosalía. Wisin y Yandel revisited their 2009 hit “Besos Mojados” with the Spanish pop star. During the reggaeton track’s breakdown, Rosalía added a flamenco-infused kick to the mix.

Jamaican superstar Sean Paul joined Wisin y Yandel for the feel-good love song “No Sales de Mi Cabeza.” Ex-Plan B member Chencho Corleone, who has recently scored hits with Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro, jumped on the duo’s alluring anthem “Party y Alcohol.”

J Balvin, who Wisin y Yandel inspired to become a reggaeton star, dropped in for the dreamy “La Realidad.” Among the new wave of reggaeton artists who featured on the album include Alejandro, Jhayco, Sech, and Jay Wheeler. Wisin y Yandel also dabbled in bachata music alongside Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce in “Un Ladrón.”

The US leg of Wisin y Yandel’s La Última Misión World Tour kicks off tonight in Miami. The tour wraps in late December with 14 concerts taking place in the duo’s native Puerto Rico.

La Última Misión is out now via Sony Music Latin. Listen to it here.