Grupo Firme
Pop

Grupo Firme Will Return To Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium For A Concert Next Year

Grupo Firme will be returning to Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for another concert. On Tuesday (October 18), the Mexican band announced that fans can catch them at a third show that will be taking place next year.

Grupo Firme have become rock stars in the regional Mexican music scene. In April, the group brought Mexican banda music to the mainstage of Coachella. The following month, Grupo Firme sold-out two concerts at the SoFi Stadium where Super Bowl was held earlier this year. Those two concerts were a part of the band’s Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour that is selling-out in stadiums across the US.

Now Grupo Firme will be returning to SoFi Stadium for a third time on May 27, 2023. For this next time, the band will be putting on a 360-degree concert so that fans all around the venue can enjoy a great view. Tickets for concert will be available starting Friday, October 21 on Ticketmaster.com.

At the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, Grupo Firme is nominated for Best Regional Mexican Song for “Cada Quien” featuring Maluma. At last year’s awards ceremony, the group won for Best Banda Album for the LP Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible. Earlier this month, Grupo Firme joined Karol G as surprise guests on her Strip Love Tour.

