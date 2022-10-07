Today (October 7), Ozuna released his new 18-track album Ozutochi. The Puerto Rican superstar collaborated with many reggaeton heavy-hitters like J Balvin, Chencho Corleone, and Feid.

Ozutochi follows Ozuna’s last album, 2020’s Enoc. Across the 18 new tracks, he gives reggaeton music a sleek electronic update that ups his mystique as the genre’s most alluring artist. Ozuna also released the music video for the magical “Mañana” where he sings about a fling blossoming into a romance.

For the album’s perreo de résistance moment, Ozuna joined forces with reggaeton music’s pioneers and top acts in the sexy “El Cel.” He taps into the genre’s roots with Chencho Corleone, Arcángel, and Randy. Colombian superstar J Balvin rounds out the stellar collaboration. Ozuna supports the reggaeton upstarts as well like Feid who features in “Hey Mor” and Danny Ocean who drops in for “4:22.”

Ozuna also taps into his Dominican roots by embracing many of the country’s genres. He blends reggaeton with dembow alongside Dominican rapper Tokischa in the empowering “Somos Iguales.” Another dembow banger on the album is “Perreo y Dembow” featuring Dominican act El Cherry Scom. In the frenetic “Un Lio,” Ozuna puts a new spin on merengue alongside Dominican icon Omega.

Among the pop acts that feature on Ozutochi are Argentine singer Tini in the dreamy “Un Reel” and Pedro Capó in the tropical “Mar Chiquita.” Ozuna is currently touring the US on the Ozutochi Tour. The tour’s final stop will be in Miami on December 9.

Danny Ocean is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.