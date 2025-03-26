GloRilla is currently on The Glorious Tour, but a recent show had a less-than-glorious outcome.

Per St. Louis’ FOX 2 Now, GloRilla was performing at The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri, and the show was interrupted multiple times by altercations in the audience. GloRilla stopped the show multiple times and eventually walked off the stage and ended the show due to safety concerns.

One attendee told FOX 2 Now, “[GloRilla] was very involved. She was saying, like, ‘Come on now, we gotta stop fighting,’ and they didn’t listen. Every time she had to interrupt, they’d turn the lights on, the song would stop, and they’d have to restart. They did it three times, which I thought was pretty disrespectful, but she never got through that last song.”

The fan also said, “It was actually like a WWE fight; it was really fun; we’re up there peeking over — I had front row in the balcony, and it’s like a sea of people. Then you see a little scramble for a second, and people would start running to it.”

FOX 2 Now reports they contacted Chesterfield PD and employees of The Factory, but were unable to get additional information. It is currently unknown if the fights led to any reported injuries.