Summer Walker is stepping out of her hopeless lover girl era and her latest single “Spend It” is the proof.

Instead, Walker has firm boundaries and a high entry fee before she’ll open up her heart. Walker even has a backup plan should a suitor approach empty-handed. For the official Lesly Lynch-directed video of “Spend It,” Walker looped the cast of P Valley into her plans to take back what she deserves.

As big wig Eric Roberts flaunts his wealth, Walker, Gail Bean, Brandee Evans, Miracle Watts, and Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna) snatched it right from under his nose.

Now with two visuals released from her forthcoming album, Finally Over It, the question is where is the project? Well, at the conclusion of the video Summer Walker (sort of) provided fans with an answer.

In a clip posted onto the website (accessible here) displayed in the video, Walker urged fans to practice their patience.

“We all want to hear Rihanna’s album, but she’s not going to us… PSA video [about its status] every five seconds,” she said. “I’ve been waiting on ‘P Valley’ for an entirety. They’re not giving me updates […] So [fans] have to deal with it.”

Watch Summer Walker’s official video for “Spend It” above.