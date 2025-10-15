Summer Walker’s Finally Over It is finally (almost) here. The sultry singer revealed the long-awaited release date for the third album in her Over It trilogy with an amusing trailer/short film in which she sits down for a Vogue magazine-style lie detector test.

The test dispenses with much preamble, jumping right in with, “Is the album coming out this year?” “Yes,” Summer answers, truthfully. “Is the album coming out this month?” follows, with Summer replying, “No.”

Of course, she can’t help teasing fans with a few more questions, including “Is London On The Track?” referring to her former beau, “Will you collaborate with Chris Brown?” “Are you single?” and “Are we sliding down the walls this album?”

Eventually, though, we get to the goods: “Is the album coming out November 14th?” Well, what do you all think?

The wind-up to the album has taken over a year, with Walker first teasing a continuation of Over It in early October 2024. With a November release date, Finally Over It will be dropping four full years after Still Over It and five years after Walker’s star-making debut.

Since announcing the trifecta, the R&B star shared two singles, “Heart Of A Woman” and “Spend It,” along with a video starring the cast of P-Valley. Earlier this year, she wrapped up a tour as opener on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour.

You can watch the full lie detector test teaser above.

Finally Over It is out on 11/14 via LVRN/Interscope Records. You can find more info at WhereIsTheAlbum.com.