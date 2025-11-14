Summer Walker Trades In Her Type For True Love In Her ‘FMT’ Video

Summer Walker is Finally Over It, as her new album is finally available to stream and download. The Atlanta singer also released the video for “FMT,” which you can see above.

The song is a tender ballad, backed by acoustic guitars, in which a self-forgiving Walker realizes she just might not have the best taste in men. “F*ck my type,” she croons. “Why do I like him? He will never treat me right.”

The video for “FMT,” directed by Child., is inspired by African spiritualism, as Summer indulges in a ritual bath, assisted by elders. The imagery suggests symbolic rebirth, echoing the sentiments of the song’s lyrics — and the album’s overall theme.

Structured as a double album and presented with a tongue-in-cheek wedding theme, Finally Over It sees Summer take a long look at her romantic history and determine that she not only wants more, but deserves it. On Instagram, the singer explained her mindset as she recorded and prepared to release the album, saying, “I came out of my funk. I’m gonna live life to the fullest and get everything I deserve. It’s so freeing, and I can finally take the baggage off and just be happy.”

Watch Summer Walker’s “FMT” video above.

Finally Over It is out now via LVRN / Interscope. You can find more info here.