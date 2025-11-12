Summer Walker Shared The Tracklist For Her Long-Awaited Album, ‘Finally Over It’

Summer Walker‘s mischievous Finally Over It rollout continues. After revealing the “guest list” of artists who will feature on the album — from Brent Faiyaz to Sailorr — Summer followed up just a few hours later with the tracklist revealing the song titles. Now we know which “guest” belongs to what song, and the excitement for Walker’s third album couldn’t be higher.

The tracklist is broken into two parts, For Better and For Worse, mirroring the wedding theme that has appeared throughout the album’s rollout. The cover art has Summer posing in a wedding dress alongside a much older white man, referencing a similar photo taken of actress/model Anna Nicole Smith at her wedding to businessman J. Howard Marshall in 1994.

The pic is a cheeky nod to the album’s theme; that modern relationships and the pursuit of romantic love just isn’t worth it — marry for money. Walker has had her fair share of romantic turmoil, but something tells me she’s actually still holding out hope — after all, life is long, and anything can happen. You can find the tracklist for Finally Over It below.