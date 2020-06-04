Artists have been active on social media to show their support for the current protests. However, Summer Walker now claims that she has received some push-back about some of her posts from her record label.

Walker wrote in an Instagram Story:

“you can talk about your p*ssy and post your ass, talk about buying worthless jewelry instead of businesses and property, flex money, and disrespect your women. AND NONE OF THAT IS INSENSITIVE. but trying to warn people that DEEP STATE IS FINESSING YOU ALL AND TRYING TO TAKE AWAY YOUR RIGHTS, IS TOO SENSITIVE. Black, White, Hispanic, Chinese, Indian THE DEEP STATE IS FINESSING US ALL. but my label just told me that this information is too sensitive, but I NEVER got a call about clapping my ass in panties is to sensitive. Surprise ? No. Disappointed ? Yes. And ima leave it at that cause I don’t wanna disrespect nobody.”

She then shared a series of posts about which she was supposedly contacted. One reads, “You protested! now regroup, strategize, come together, make a goal, figure out how to execute it. Example try to get all 4 of the men into custody, or try to get the killers bond comepletly removed. But I guess I just need to stfu cause I’m getting in the way of someone’s chance to get a rolex. take some f*cking responsibility. There’s protesting for a cause and then there’s just doing wild sh*t for personal gain. Stay focused.”

Check out Walker’s posts below.