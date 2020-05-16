Back in February, Summer Walker experienced her last straw in the music world as she revealed that 2020 would be her last year making music.

“I’m deadass never making another song after 2020,” she said. Since that announcement, most of the music from the ATL singer came in the form of guest appearances including a remix of Khalid’s “Eleven” and “Secret” with 21 Savage, as well as a soulful acoustic take of Drake’s “Summer’s Over.” Looking to put out some music of her own, however, Summer took to Instagram to announce a new EP.

Posting a picture to Instagram with a caption that read, “EP coming soon babies,” it looks like fans won’t have to wait too long to hear new music from Summer Walker. Currently untitled and without a release date, the EP would serve as the follow up to her 2019 album Over It, which broke Beyonce’s record as the most-streamed R&B album by a female artist. The upcoming EP would also be the second of her career as her first arrived in early 2019 with Clear, which stood as a warm-up effort for her eventually debut album, Over It.

