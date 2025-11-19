Summer Walker is going all-out with her new album. Just days after releasing Finally Over It, her third studio album and the completion of a trilogy she started with Over It and continued with Still Over It, she’s released not just one, but two deluxe editions of the new album — which was already a double album, to begin with.

Cocktail Hour includes “Session 32,” “Session 34,” and a slew of Apple Music-exclusive content, including a video of her recording fan favorite “Go Girl.” Meanwhile, The After Party makes a pair of songs available on streaming that were previously only available on vinyl releases, “Take Me Out This Club” and “Drown In My Love” featuring Foggie Raw. There’s also a solo version of “1-800 Heartbreak.”

Walker has had an outstanding 2025; in addition to releasing the long-awaited Finally Over It, she got some arena performance experience as the opening act on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour, working with the production studio See You Later to bring her intergalactic vision to life. She also lit up Essence Festival in New Orleans, and assisted Cardi B on her own long-awaited album release, for Am I The Drama?, appearing on the songs “Dead” and “Shower Tears.”

You can listen to Finally Over It (The After Party) here. You can check out Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour) exclusively on Apple Music here