Recently, it felt as though R&B had made a comeback with moodier albums like SZA’s CTRL, Solange’s When I Get Home, and Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby impacting the charts over the last few years. Sadly, since then, it has appeared that the trend had been losing steam. Then on Friday, the world was blessed with Summer Walker’s Over It. Most R&B heads have more than likely been pining for a very long time for an R&B album like this — one that truly encapsulates the emotions the genre is all about.

Next to Summer’s previous release Last Day Of Summer, Over It maintains the same authenticity with major growth and cohesiveness, though the latter is more original in sound and less commercial. Nevertheless, Drake’s feature on the remix to “Girls Need Love” might sound a lot more appropriate here.

Before Summer released Over It, only three tracks were made available for play: “Playing Games,” “Girls Need Love Too” featuring Drake (which was also a staple on her debut mixtape Last Day of Summer) and “Stretch You Out” plagued by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s perc-laced vocalization. Honestly, his feature is one of the only deficiencies Over It holds, which is pretty good considering it is a collection of 18 songs. In fact, it’s probably one of the more relatable hymns on the project.

The unanswered Facetime call on “Drunk Dialing…LODT” really hits home. The Lenny Williams-sampling “I Love You” follow-up is also soul mover. On “Come Thru.” Summer really lays her velvety vocals all over a sample of Usher’s breakout hit “You Make Me Wanna”: “Can’t you see I’m f*cking trying? / You want p*ssy six times a week / And you never wanna clean up / And you talk to me like sh*t / And you handle me too rough.”

The melody and instrumentation on “Potential,” another relatable hymn, is so hypnotic it deserves to be run back more than once. All a woman ever wants from a potential lover besides love itself is the act of transparency, Summer sings: “I’m not tryna be out here with my hopes up / If you all for me, then let me know what’s up / Don’t change up on me in the long run.”

An even more relatable song: “Fun Girl;” a stream of consciousness gliding across raw acoustics, echoing with the wonder of why a woman who knows what she wants is stigmatized with the “fun girl” title. “Life’s unfair,” she laments and it really is.