Summer Walker is a notorious recluse. However, the “Heart Of A Woman” singer found the perfect middle ground to discuss her new musical era. With her Finally Over It album in the tuck, Summer Walker is ready to mingle with fans.

Today (December 9), Summer Walker announced Over It Radio, a show exclusively available on Apple Music. The forthcoming six-episode series is slated to debut its first episode on this Friday, December 13. In the series’ promotional teaser (viewable here), Summer has a chat with each of her musical eras (Over It and Still Over It).

Although Summer is sure to provide Easter eggs about her upcoming studio album, the show isn’t just limited to her discography. Over It Radio will dive into other topics including relationships, motherhood, and friendship.

“My vision for ‘Over It Radio’ is to create a safe space where I can own my own narrative and provide a platform for the women I admire in the entertainment industry to do the same,” said Summer in a statement. “We discuss the topics that matter to them, without any hidden agendas. Listeners can look forward to hearing powerful, accomplished women celebrating their successes, sharing their frustrations about what they’re ready to move on from and keeping it real about the challenges they face as women, mothers and entrepreneurs.”

For the inaugural episode, Summer’s “I Might” collaborator Sexyy Red, will drop in to set the tone for what’s to come.

Over It Radio with Summer Walker on Apple Music will launch on December 13. Find more information here.