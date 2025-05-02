Back in October 2024, Summer Walker announced her forthcoming album Finally Over It. Although she has not yet revealed when the project will be made available, she has shared lead single, “Heart Of A Woman,” confirmed a string of live shows as support Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour, and keep supporters in the overall conversation with Over It radio.

Today (May 2), Summer Walker shared the second single from Finally Over It, “Spend It.” The track, which was co-produced by Rami Dawod, Slimwav, and David “Dos Dias” Bishop, is a jarring about-face from Summer’s hopeless romantic persona. Even on “Heart Of A Woman,” Summer clung onto the belief that love is enough.

That is far from the case with “Spend It,” instead of the fluttering feelings of romantic embrace and other intangibles obtained in a healthy relationship Summer demands earthly securities as collateral. “Give me the last four of your credit card / Buy back my love, you can keep your heart / Spend it on me, l love when you to spend it on me / Throw it to me, take me up in Givenchy / Before my love couldn’t be bought / But now that’s all I want / Drip me in diamonds, that’s how you make it right / Drape me in silk, and we would never fight, no,” sings Summer.

Whether you label it pessimism or bitterness, Summer doesn’t care and she unapologetic explained why in the track’s chorus. “Before I just wanted love / But now I just want you to / Spend it on me / Go right ahead and spend it on me / Go right ahead and spoil me, baby / Buy back my love / Keep those sweet nothing’s from mе / They don’t mean nothing to me,” she sings.

Following the Jennifer Lopez ideology of love, left Summer emotional bankruptcy and physically distraught. So moving forward her love will indeed cost a thing.

Listen to “Spend It” above.