Following an iconic half-time performance by Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak, a signed Wilson leather football used in Super Bowl LVI is going up for auction. The ball will contain the signatures of the lattermost five and will be sold by Heritage Auctions.

The sale will run from May 12-14. At the time of writing, the ball has a bid of $2,600. “This leather Wilson ball is signed by Dre, Em, Mary J, Anderson Paak, and Kendrick in bold black ink,” reads a description of the ball on Heritage Auctions’ website. “The autographs were acquired by our consignor at the Big Game and is one of the finest collectibles we’ve seen from the legendary show.”

Super Bowl LVI took place this past February in Los Angeles, for the first time in 30 years. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked off the halftime performance of “The Next Episode” from Dre’s 1999 album, 2001, before transitioning into a performance of Tupac’s “California Love.” 50 Cent then made a surprise appearance, performing “In Da Club,” recreating the song’s music video. Mary J. Blige then performed the Dre-produced “Family Affair” and the title track from her 2001 album, No More Drama. Joined by Paak on drums, Eminem then performed “Lose Yourself,” before Snoop and Dre closed out the show with a performance of “Still D.R.E.”

Mary J. Blige is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.