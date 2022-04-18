Kendrick Lamar has finally delivered a due date for his new album. Titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar posted the official album announcement via his oklama.com website, but he let the world know in extremely eccentric (and very Kendrick Lamar) fashion that shows he’s been listening to all of the Twitter stans demanding an album update for months.

Lamar quote retweeted a two-month-old tweet saying, “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired,” with just the link to his website.

On the website’s landing page, there are two old-school Microsoft Windows folder icons. The first one labeled “nuthoughts” takes you to his statement from last August where he indicated that his next album would be “my final TDE album.” But the new folder, marked by an all black Windows folder takes you to a statement printed on official pgLang letterhead (the media company/label founded by Lamar and Dave Free in 2020) and it reads simply:

“Los Angeles, CA (April 18, 2022) – the following statement was released today by oklama through his company pgLang at 11:00am PT in Los Angeles, CA: Album: “Mr Morale & The Big Steppers”

Release date: 5/13/2022 All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

So there it is. Kendrick Lamar has finally announced Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. Let the countdown to May 13th begin.