Snoop Dogg just did a very revealing interview on the Full Send Podcast. Heck, the “Gin & Juice” rapper has a lot to promote right now. The list of current Snoop Dogg endeavors includes but is not limited to: Acquiring the rights to the Death Row Records catalog, the Mount Westmore supergroup, his recent appearance on the Super Bowl Halftime show, and his American Song Contest with Kelly Clarkson. At this rate, the Snoop Dogg promotion tour might never end, and in between revealing the alarmingly high amount of money he charges for a guest verse, he also reeled off a list of his favorite rappers in the game right now.

“What’s like three people, or one or two people you like?” host Kyle Forgeard asks. Snoop thinks for a second and gives a far more thorough response than Forgeard was likely anticipating: “Uhh… who do I f****** really like? I like NBA YoungBoy. I like DaBaby, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg. I like Future. I like Gunna. Young Thug, Jack Harlow, Benny The Butcher… there’s a lot of motherf*ckers I like.”

He’s eclectic, we’ll give him that. Watch the full episode of Snoop Dogg’s appearance on the Full Send Podcast here.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.