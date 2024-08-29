SZA performed her “last show for a while” earlier this month, which frees her up to spend her time like non-chart-topping citizens: Perusing the internet.

On Wednesday, August 28, SZA posted a screenshot of an interaction she had with someone in her Instagram DMs. The person’s username isn’t visible, but God bless them, whoever they are.

“SZA I’m failing geometry can you give me math tips,” they wrote. SZA replied in four messages, “Lmaooo ma’am I’m a math dummy. I’m not sure what u expected [laugh-crying emoji]. Tell me about the shapes chile. How can I help[?]”

The person replied with a photo of their (alleged) geometry homework along with, “I just can’t do this [three crying emojis, three heartbroken emojis].” SZA wrote, “Oh b*tch ur cooked.” And a new meme was born.

Atop the screenshot in her Instagram Story, SZA wrote, I appreciate the faith in me.”

Luckily, math is not required to pump out bangers like “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.”

While SZA won’t be performing in the immediate future, she might be preparing to officially release Lana after the album was delayed due to leaks. SZA last dropped SOS in December 2022, and her sophomore LP spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.