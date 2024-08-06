SZA is coming off a busy festival season that has seen her perform at Sol Blume, Primavera Sound Barcelona, Governors Ball, and just this past weekend, Lollapalooza Chicago and Osheaga. After that flurry of activity, though, it looks like we may have to wait some time before we see SZA on stage again.

Last night (August 5), SZA tweeted, “Yesterday was my last show for a while . Finally bout to get my life together thank u God .”

SZA’s website currently lists her next scheduled performance as being on November 20 at Al Dana Amphitheatre in Aş Şakhīr, Bahrain.

It’s not clear what SZA meant by getting her life together, but she does have two sets of new material in the pipeline. In March, she offered an update saying that she intends to release some previously leaked tracks soon. Meanwhile, her upcoming album Lana, which was previously set to be a deluxe edition of SOS before expanding into its own project, is also on the way.

She also recently spoke about how she’s perceived in music, saying, “The only reason I’m defined as an R&B artist is because I’m Black. It’s almost a little reductive because it doesn’t allow space to be anything else or try anything else. Justin Bieber is not considered an R&B artist; he is a pop artist who makes R&B, folk music, or whatever his heart desires. I simply just want to be allowed the same opportunity to make whatever I want without a label, [without it being] based on the color of my skin, or the crew that I run with, or the beats that I choose.”