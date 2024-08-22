In December 2021, SZA posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Day 6 at number one and I’m texting Björk rn. Life is as it should be.. sensational. I love you all so much. Please have a fire day.” Fast forward nearly three years to Wednesday, August 21, and SZA’s day was made by the Icelandic multi-hyphenate again.

Out of seemingly nowhere, Björk posted links to three separate fan-made YouTube mashups of SZA and Björk’s songs: “Hunter”/”Seek & Destroy,” “Pagan”/”Drew Barrymore,” and “All Is Full Of Love”/”Saturn.”

“I’M SORRY WHAATT?? I BEG UR F*CKING PARDON !???” SZA wrote while reposting Björk’s repost of “PAGAN BARRYMORE.” In response to Björk’s post of “Hunter”/”Seek & Destroy,” SZA wrote, “DAAAAAAHHHH.”

Of course, fans immediately took this as an excuse to hypothesize about a hypothetical Björk and SZA collaboration, which would be welcomed with open arms. SZA is about to have more downtime to orchestrate a brainstorming session with Björk, considering SZA posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 5, “Yesterday was my last show for a while. Finally bout to get my life together thank u God.”

More or less, SZA has been going nonstop since the December 2022 release of SOS, her sophomore LP that dominated multiple Billboard charts, including 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to the fan-made Björk and SZA mashups here, here, and here.