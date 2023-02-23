Like all of us, SZA struggles to keep it together when listening to her music. But her depth and relatability are what make her music so great, and likely why she’s this year’s Billboard Woman Of The Year.

In an interview with the magazine accompanying the announcement, SZA revealed that she has trouble performing some of her songs due to the events that have taken place since the release of some of them.

One of her songs, “20 Something,” from her 2017 album CTRL, contains a spoken interlude from her grandmother. She revealed that since her grandmother died, the song feels a lot different performing.

“I never know [what to expect],” SZA said. “When I was performing ’20 Something’ before my grandma died, it didn’t hit me the same. And then after my grandma died, I could barely get through it at rehearsal. Who knows what any of these songs will bring up for me in real life?”

She also revealed that she had a hard time filming the video for “Nobody Gets Me,” from her latest album, SOS.

“Shooting the video for ‘Nobody Gets Me’ was really f*cking sad,” said SZA. “I cried a lot. I’m just going to wing it and see.”

SZA will be honored at 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards as Woman Of The Year on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. EST at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Fans will be able to tune into the ceremony via live stream.