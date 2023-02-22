When Is SZA’s ‘SOS’ Deluxe Coming Out?

SZA is the subject of a new Billboard cover story that dropped today, as the publication named her Woman Of The Year. During the interview, she confirms what fans had been suspecting for quite a while: that there will be a deluxe version of her chart-topping 2022 album, SOS.

“And, once she releases the deluxe edition of SOS — which will feature 10 additional tracks and is coming soon — SZA says she’ll be done trying to convince herself that she deserves her flowers,” the piece notes.

.@sza made chart history with 'SOS.' Now gearing up to release a deluxe edition and headline arenas, she cements her place as Billboard's 2023 Woman of the Year. 🏆 Read the #BBWomenInMusic cover story: https://t.co/4YPSe6L7dl pic.twitter.com/ejwVkra9Kh — billboard (@billboard) February 22, 2023

“After I do the deluxe, I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done,” SZA said. “I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough.”

While it’s still unclear exactly when we can expect the added ten tracks, it’s just nice to know that it’s on the way. And, hopefully, it won’t take that long to drop — given there were five years between SZA’s debut and sophomore album cycles.

Many fans speculated that the SOS deluxe edition would drop in August, after spotting a potential Easter egg in SZA’s “Kill Bill” music video on the motorcycle license plate, which read “SOS” and “August.” In their defense, she previously used a similar method at the end of her “Shirt” music video to announce her album’s release date.

However, she shut those ideas about the deluxe date down on Twitter. “The deluxe is not coming out in august lol it’s just a license plate,” she wrote.