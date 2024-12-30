December tends to be a quiet month in terms of new album releases, but SZA came through with one of the end-of-year highlights by dropping Lana (technically titled SOS Deluxe: Lana), the long-awaited deluxe edition of SOS. That ended up working out for SZA, as SOS has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This is the album’s 11th week at No. 1, and its first on top in nearly two years, since March 4, 2023. Since the new chart is dated January 4, SZA has the first chart-topping album of the new year.

Even if the 15 new songs introduced with Lana had been released as a standalone album instead of as an SOS deluxe, it would have still been No. 1: The new songs generated 105,000 in track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA), while this week’s No. 2 album, Michael Bublé’s Christmas, earned 100,000 units.

It was rumored that Frank Ocean was set to make an appearance on Lana, but SZA shut that idea down, writing, “LMAO now why would you even make this up. Ur insane… it never existed… and don’t ever play on Frank’s name like that EVAAAA.”

SOS Deluxe: Lana is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. Find more information here.