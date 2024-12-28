Both Kendrick Lamar and SZA treated fans to brand new full-length albums before 2024 came to a close. They even squeezed in collaborations on each other’s releases. For SZA’s SOS Deluxe: Lana that was track “30 For 30.” On Kendrick’s GNX, SZA appeared on “Luther.” Still, the Grammy Award-winning musicians’ fans supporters want more.

In a now-viral TikTok video (viewable here), one fans begged for the acts to drop a joint EP. Well, SZA say the clip and subtly co-signed the request by reposting it to her Instagram stories.

“I speak for all Kendrick and SZA fans when I say – we need an EP bro,” yelled the fan. “We need an entire project of Kendrick and SZA collabs. Because this chemistry is undeniable at this point! Every time they get together it’s a hit, bro!”

Shortly after the duo announced their joint Grand National Tour, users online began to theorize that a collaborative album could be in the works. Although nothing has been confirmed at this time, SZA’s coy response was all supporters needed to further fuel the speculation.

With Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour slated to kick off on April 19, 2025, there is still plenty of time for the TDE alum to make the joint venture a reality.