SZA
Getty Image
Music

SZA Fans Are Asking For A Hayley Williams Collab And Her Answer Is Surprisingly Promising

by:

Yesterday, SZA revealed the official tracklist for her sophomore album, S.O.S. dropping on Friday. The record, which contains a whopping 23 songs, also shocked fans by the collaborations that are on it. While SZA is teaming up with Travis Scott once more on “Open Arms,” the real surprise came in the form of a Phoebe Bridgers appearance on the song “Ghost In The Machine.”

After the reveal, fans of both Bridgers and SZA were sent into an internet frenzy. It also left many wondering: Who will SZA feature on a song next? (And will it take another five years?)

One fan threw Paramore’s Hayley Williams as a potential collaborator. As it turns out, they weren’t too far off. “I talk to her more than you’d think lol,” SZA revealed in response.

This isn’t the first time Paramore and SZA have interacted, either. In 2018, the band did a mash-up of their song “Grow Up” with SZA’s “20 Something” during a live show. Then, in May 2020, Williams covered SZA’s song, “Drew Barrymore” — and has dropped references to “Go Gina” in her Instagram Story.

Other users have since shared that they want to see everyone from The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Kehlani, and more on future SZA albums. “you talk to kehlani too? lets get into this collab,” another fan wrote.

View some reactions below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Latin Albums Of 2022
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2022
by:
The Best Songs Of 2022
by:
×