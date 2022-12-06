Yesterday, SZA revealed the official tracklist for her sophomore album, S.O.S. dropping on Friday. The record, which contains a whopping 23 songs, also shocked fans by the collaborations that are on it. While SZA is teaming up with Travis Scott once more on “Open Arms,” the real surprise came in the form of a Phoebe Bridgers appearance on the song “Ghost In The Machine.”

After the reveal, fans of both Bridgers and SZA were sent into an internet frenzy. It also left many wondering: Who will SZA feature on a song next? (And will it take another five years?)

One fan threw Paramore’s Hayley Williams as a potential collaborator. As it turns out, they weren’t too far off. “I talk to her more than you’d think lol,” SZA revealed in response.

I talk to her more than you’d think lol https://t.co/vfNLJX9g3K — SZA (@sza) December 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time Paramore and SZA have interacted, either. In 2018, the band did a mash-up of their song “Grow Up” with SZA’s “20 Something” during a live show. Then, in May 2020, Williams covered SZA’s song, “Drew Barrymore” — and has dropped references to “Go Gina” in her Instagram Story.

*drops 10,000 hints* @sza hayley williams from paramore wants to be your friend 🥺 pic.twitter.com/BeiN2659K2 — spooky natalie (@ode2trees) January 11, 2022

Other users have since shared that they want to see everyone from The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Kehlani, and more on future SZA albums. “you talk to kehlani too? lets get into this collab,” another fan wrote.

