Yesterday (December 5), SZA unveiled the tracklist of her long-awaited upcoming album, S.O.S.. There was one feature that immediately stood out: Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost In The Machine.” SZA and Bridgers don’t exactly travel in the same musical circles, but despite/because of that, people are super excited. Specifically, one person SZA knows couldn’t contain themselves after hearing the news.

Late last night/early this morning, SZA shared a video on Twitter and captioned it, “Response to having phoebe on the albums been pretty positive lol.” The video is a screen recording of her phone, which shows two brief audio messages she received. The first one is of a person intensely screaming, “Phoebe Bridgers! Phoebe Bridgers! Phoebe Bridgers!” In the second, they shout, “Yes! Yes!”

Response to having phoebe on the albums been pretty positive lol pic.twitter.com/D2Y7ckHP7l — SZA (@sza) December 6, 2022

Yesterday was actually pretty major for Bridgers stans. Aside from the SZA news, it was also revealed that her boyfriend (or perhaps fiancé) Paul Mescal will be sitting down for a joint interview with Taylor Swift’s also-actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as part of Vanity Fair‘s “Actors On Actors” series. That also garnered some enthusiastic responses on social media.

Check out some additional reactions to the Bridgers feature below.

sza featuring phoebe bridgers pic.twitter.com/kBKwJpqbJw — matt (@mattxiv) December 5, 2022

PHEOBE BRIDGERS PHEOBE

MOTHER

FUCKING

BRIDGERS SAJDHEOEOSODNDBFBDJDJKD pic.twitter.com/ZSvurWsQ2h — your emotional support introvert (@reallifeidiot24) December 5, 2022

Sza featuring Phoebe Bridgers is jus absurd enough to work — Exquisite Failed NaNoWriMo (@ExquisiteWill) December 5, 2022

when the sza/phoebe bridgers song drops pic.twitter.com/IBmAheWAer — Patrick Lyons (@p_lyons_) December 5, 2022

PHOEBE BRIDGERS IN A SZA ALBUM. pic.twitter.com/vbwTkOzSNf — The Nomart Express 🎄 (@gugut0b0n) December 5, 2022

S.O.S. is out 12/9 via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. Pre-save it here.