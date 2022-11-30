Back in 2018, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker released a self-titled EP as Boygenius. It was a beloved collaboration and since then, fans have been clamoring for more from the supergroup. Well, now it looks like more could indeed be coming, as speculation is rampant after a TikTok video shared yesterday showed the three posing for a photoshoot.

The five-second clip filmed from a moving car shows Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker in vibrant outfits, posing by a telephone pole as two photographers stand across the street. Some fans noted that it appears the trio were re-creating a Nirvana photoshoot for Mademoiselle Magazine in November 1993, in which Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic wore similarly colorful dresses and posed in a similar-looking environment.

Although it’s not clear when exactly this video was taken, one Reddit commenter noted, “This has to be recent, Julien has both arms fully tattooed, when they formed boygenius she didn’t have them like this.” Somebody else also wrote, “Well we do know that Lucy and Phoebe were in L.A. for the 1975 concert [on November 28]… I do see Willoughby Ave in the video and I recognize the spot because it’s by a Sprout’s in Hollywood. I’m really hoping this is real because we need more boygenius.”

(For the especially curious, the video was shot near the intersection of Willoughby Ave. and N Formosa Ave. in Los Angeles; Here’s the Google Maps Street View of the spot.)

Back in June 2021, Dacus said of potential plans for the trio to record together again, “There aren’t any plans, but we talk all the time. I think we are the biggest Boygenius fans. We want it to happen, so we’re not working against it.”