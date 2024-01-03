SZA’s ‘Lana’ Album: Everything We Know So Far About The ‘SOS’ Deluxe

Back in 2022, SZA released her sophomore album, SOS, five years after dropping her debut album, Ctrl. But it looks like fans won’t have to wait that much longer for the SOS follow-up. In an interview with Variety, SZA teased Lana, a special deluxe edition of SOS, which, since its inception, has evolved into its own body of work.

“It’s outtakes [from SOS] and new stuff, too — I added a couple of songs,” SZA said. “It’s like a whole new project. It’s called Lana — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason. Lana is really just the B-side of SOS.

Here is everything we know about Lana so far.