SZA’s ‘Lana’ Album: Everything We Know So Far About The ‘SOS’ Deluxe

Back in 2022, SZA released her sophomore album, SOS, five years after dropping her debut album, Ctrl. But it looks like fans won’t have to wait that much longer for the SOS follow-up. In an interview with Variety, SZA teased Lana, a special deluxe edition of SOS, which, since its inception, has evolved into its own body of work.
“It’s outtakes [from SOS] and new stuff, too — I added a couple of songs,” SZA said. “It’s like a whole new project. It’s called Lana — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason. Lana is really just the B-side of SOS.
Here is everything we know about Lana so far.
SZA’s Lana Release Date
A release date for Lana has not yet been revealed, however, it’s looking like it may be imminent, as SZA has been teasing the record more and more.
SZA’s Lana Tracklist
SZA has not yet revealed the tracklist for Lana.
Features On SZA’s Lana
SZA has not yet revealed collaborators on Lana, but we may know soon, upon the tracklist reveal.
Singles From SZA’s Lana
No singles have been released from Lana yet.
SZA’s Lana Album Artwork
Last December, SZA took to social media to share what appeared to be multiple versions of the Lana album artwork. You can see the supposed artwork below.