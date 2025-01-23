Ahead of going on a stadium tour together, SZA will join Kendrick Lamar during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

In the announcement video, Lamar can be seen talking on the phone while walking the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the Super Bowl is being held this year. “You know this field a lot bigger than people think so that’s a must,” he says. “Exactly. Nah, I been thinking about a guest performer.” The clip then cuts SZA pouring blue Gatorade on Lamar as “Hey Now” from GNX plays.

You can watch the video from Apple Music above.

What song will SZA and Lamar perform together? “30 For 30” from Lana? “Luther” from GNX? Or going further back, “All The Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack? We’ll find out on February 9, followed by the kick off of the Grand National Tour in April.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar (who previously appeared alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show) said in a statement when he was announced as the headline performer last year. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”