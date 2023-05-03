SZA’s hit single “Kill Bill” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 a week ago, but she’s only just now getting around to reacting. The single, her first-ever career No. 1, had crept up the chart ever since its release in January, one month after the release of her second album, SOS. And while the album that contained “Kill Bill” spent multiple consecutive weeks at the top position on the albums chart, SZA had yet to top the charts with a single until now.

On Twitter, SZA explained why it took her so long to respond to the achievement while reflecting on what it meant for her. “took me over a week to process cause I dreamt of this my entire career,” she wrote. “didn’t feel real lol, still doesn’t. but I wanna say THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS. Every person, every fan base every ear that listened and pushed for me. Can’t believe we have a number 1 record.”

“Kill Bill” finally reached the top of the Hot 100 a week after SZA reunited with Doja Cat on the single’s remix and announced an extension of her SOS Tour, which had already grossed $34 million in revenue on its first North American leg.

