SZA and Doja Cat have another hit on their hands. Tonight (April 14), the two have shared a remix to SZA’s viral hit, “Kill Bill,” from her second album, SOS.

On the standout track from the album, SZA fantasizes about exacting revenge on an ex of hers. The song has become one of SZA’s biggest hits, as it has been certified triple platinum and has reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The remix features a new verse by Doja, who details exactly how she’s healing following a breakup.

“I’m in a funk, so I bought a bouquet of roses / And cut them up at your doorstep / Your new neighborhood is gorgeous,” raps Doja on the song’s opening verse, right before she details an encounter with her ex’s new woman.

This marks the second official collaboration between SZA and Doja Cat, their first being “Kiss Me More,” the lead single from Doja’s third album, Planet Her. Though, the two did link up for a remix of “Shirt,” also on SZA’s SOS, which was never officially released.

It’s likely that this new remix of “Kill Bill” (and perhaps, maybe the “Shirt” remix) will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of SOS. Last month, SZA teased an extended version of her second album which will feature 10 more songs.

In the meantime, you can listen to the “Kill Bill” remix above.