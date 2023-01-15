SZA’s SOS party will continue for at least one more week. Her highly anticipated sophomore album arrived in December, shortly after she served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and it became her first career No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart. SZA hasn’t relinquished the position since December 19.

Billboard revealed this week’s chart (dated January 21) with SOS sitting at No. 1 for a fifth consecutive week after moving 125,000 equivalent US album units in the week ending January 12. Nos. 2-6 on the chart remained the same from last week: Taylor Swift’s Midnights (No. 2), Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains (No. 3), Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss (No. 4), Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (No. 5), and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (No. 6).

The publication put SZA’s fifth week in context, putting SZA in elite company.

“Only four albums have spent at least five weeks at No. 1 since the start of 2022: in order from most recent, SOS, Taylor Swift’s Midnights (five), Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (13) and the Encanto soundtrack (nine),” Billboard‘s Keith Caulfield relayed. “SOS is the first album to spend its first five weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 30 ruled the list for its first six weeks (its total run at No. 1) from Dec. 4, 2021-Jan. 8, 2022.”

On Friday, January 13, however, SZA felt particularly proud of a different chart accomplishment: hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart for the first time in her career because 15 SOS tracks are charting on the Hot 100.

“I appreciate every milestone and accolade but THIS?” SZA tweeted. “As a writer [this] means so f*cking much to me. I aspire to be a better writer everyday thank you WOW.”

Also last week, SZA shared her cinematic, gory video for “Kill Bill.” She’ll take it all on the road for her SOS Tour, beginning in February with Omar Apollo as the opener.