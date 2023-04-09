SZA might want to put a hit out on her ex, but there’s one relationship the singer still cherishes: the one with her fans. After five long years since the release of her debut studio album, the singer poured her all into her follow-up, SOS. The “Ghost In The Machine” singer’s creative efforts paid off handsomely both on the charts and via ticket sales.

According to Billboard, SZA’s 18-date SOS North American tour grossed $34.5 million, which equated to approximately 238,000 tickets sold. The tour — which featured a special guest, “3 Boys” singer Omar Apollo — kicked off in February and ran until late March. The tour also featured surprise appearances by Cardi B, Summer Walker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lizzo.

The report outlines the tour brought out in around $1.9 million and 12,812 tickets each show. As for the specifics on each arena, Billboard revealed that despite having the second-highest ticket price at $174.69, the SoCal arena sold 8,700 tickets. For contrast, SZA’s shows in New York at Madison Square Garden and Inglewood, California’s Kia Forum were the two highest grossing as well as highest attended.

The tour’s two shows at MSG on March 4 and 5 grossed $4.7 million, with 27,000 tickets sold. Meanwhile, SZA’s March 22 and 23 shows at the Kia Forum, racked in $3.9 million for 25,000 tickets sold.

As for the the other high-attendance shows, Atlanta came in at about 11,069 tickets sold and Toronto came in around 14,383 tickets sold.

