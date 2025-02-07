For at least a couple months now, SZA has been promising updates to Lana: SOS Deluxe. Well, this weekend, SZA is going to have much of the world’s attention when she joins Kendrick Lamar during his Super Bowl Halftime Show, and she’s capitalizing: Those Lana updates are finally coming.

The Lana website says new songs are coming on February 9 at 7 p.m. ET, which is shortly after the game’s kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Last month, SZA went back and forth with fans who were upset about the delay for the new songs. She wrote, “I shoulda NEVER tried to give yall what u asked for . It wasn’t professional . It was KINDNESS AND A WILLINGNESS TO APPEASE u lunatics,” writing in another tweet, “N****s not bullying me . I don’t work for anyone but myself and God . I give so much to my fans energetically in person and online . If n****s wanna act DISGUSTING that’s on them .”

Meawhile, before SZA was announced for the halftime show, she spoke about Lamar, saying, “He’s such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive, and so mysterious, and I love it. […] I’m just trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments and spotlight and saying yes, and he’s so good at saying yes but staying grounded, so I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know.’