Previously, SZA promised that updates to her album SOS Deluxe: Lana (known informally as just Lana) would arrive on January 6. Well, that didn’t come to pass, and now SZA is dealing with some fan backlash.

Today (January 17), she tweeted, “Punch was right .” Punch responded with the eyes emoji and SZA added, “U been told me stop sharing snippets and tea .. thought I was on to something . I’m clear now .”

Then, a fan called SZA “unprofessional” and wrote, “Wow it’s almost like you announced something and ignored it for 11 days.” SZA responded, “Cause sample clearances always happen within the preferred time frame lmao? I shoulda NEVER tried to give yall what u asked for . It wasn’t professional . It was KINDNESS AND A WILLINGNESS TO APPEASE u lunatics . .”

The same person replied, “You announced a date pls be serious for a second,” and SZA said, “Yea atp you gotta just go to hell . I don’t work for you baby . All I can do is my best . Take care .”

Somebody else worried, “Yall finna have SZA delete her twitter acc,” but SZA replied, “NEVER THAT . N****s not bullying me . I don’t work for anyone but myself and God . I give so much to my fans energetically in person and online . If n****s wanna act DISGUSTING that’s on them .”

Another fan said, “u should’ve never teased or said anything knowing nothing got cleared or is ready to be dropped ma u can’t blame them,” and SZA wrapped up by responding, “Apologies I’ve reached my maximum entertainment of complaints for the day . Pls try again during business hours tomorrow .”