Just ahead of the holiday, SZA told fans she planned to “add stuff” to the deluxe version of her fan-favorite album, SOS Deluxe: Lana, but unfortunately for those fans, delivery of her Christmas gift was delayed. SZA issued an update on the expected changes to the album, writing on Twitter that the new songs and mixes should be available on January 6, “when the label comes back from holiday.” She also thanked fans for their patience.

She has plenty more to thank them for, though; the deluxe version of SOS, subtitled Lana, was streamed and purchased right to the top of the Billboard 200 chart dated January 4, so she’s got the first No. 1 album of 2025. According to Billboard, even if Lana‘s 15 tracks had been released as a standalone album, it still would have gone to the top of the chart, but as it stands, this adds a whopping 11th week to SOS‘ chart-topping run, albeit for non-consecutive weeks.

Despite Lana only just arriving, SZA’s insatiable fans are already clamoring for more — namely, a full project of collaborations with former labelmate Kendrick Lamar. The ever-cheeky singer saw the requests and reposted them to her socials, suggesting that even if a full project isn’t necessarily in the works, fans might be able to expect more music from the dynamic duo.