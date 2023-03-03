SZA’s SOS tour has been off to a great start so far. However, it appears it has hit a sudden bump in the road, as her Philadelphia show for tonight (March 2) was postponed for a later date, according to a new announcement from the Wells Fargo Center venue.

“The SZA performance scheduled for today at Wells Fargo Center is postponed,” they posted. “Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored.”

The SZA performance scheduled for today at Wells Fargo Center is postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored. pic.twitter.com/bPfn0mnvh4 — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) March 2, 2023

Because of this, her tour opener, Omar Apollo, revealed he was doing a new “secret show” in NYC instead as a solo act. Tickets for his concert at Irving Plaza promptly sold out. Apollo is expected to take the stage after doors open at 8:30pm.

As some fans on social media have pointed out, the line for his one-night-only show is also seemingly already piling up, with a photo posted about an hour ago.

Current line in front of @IrvingPlaza for Omar Apollo’s one night only ‘secret’ show! ☆ pic.twitter.com/xXQLwp5Qov — omar apollo info (@omarapolloinfo) March 2, 2023

Yesterday, she attended Billboard‘s Women In Music event in Los Angeles, as she was the recipient of Woman Of The Year — so it’s possible the time and distance could have caused the delay.

SZA’s tour will presumably continue with the next scheduled tour dates, which is a two-night run at Madison Square Garden this Saturday (March 4) and Sunday (March 5). More information on her upcoming concerts is available here.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.