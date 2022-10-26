At long last, SZA’s much-anticipated single, “Shirt,” is finally scheduled for a proper release. The song, which she has been teasing for almost two years, is set to arrive later this week.

SZA first teased “Shirt” in her video for “Good Days,” which premiered in March of 2021. A snippet of “Shirt” plays at the end of the “Good Days” video, with the lyrics, “Kiss me, dangerous / Been so lost without you all around me / Getting anxious / Leave me, don’t look back, it’s all about you.”

During her set at the second weekend of Austin City Limits earlier this month, SZA confirmed that “Shirt” was set to drop that weekend, however, she was not satisfied with parts of the song’s music video. She then revealed that she had addressed the elements, and the final video and single have been turned in.

Today (October 26), the singer and songwriter announced the song’s release date in a tweet, with a clip from the Dave Meyers-directed music video. In the clip, she is seen in a diner chatting with a man played by Lakeith Stanfield, before things quickly go south.

Thursday 9PM PST / Friday 12AM EST pic.twitter.com/mvrma8hA5e — SZA (@sza) October 26, 2022

Check out a preview of the “Shirt” video above.

“Shirt” is out 10/28 via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA.