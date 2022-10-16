sza acl 2022
Getty Image
Music

SZA Teases Her Upcoming ‘Shirt’ Video: ‘It’s Turned In And About To Come Out’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

On her second weekend of headlining Austin City Limits, SZA teased new music. Since the premiere of the “Good Days” video last year, fans have been anticipating a new track titled “Shirt.” A snippet of “Shirt” played toward the end of the “Good Days” video.

During her ACL performance, she addressed rumors that “Shirt” was supposed to be released that Friday (October 14).

“That was true,” she said. “But, it didn’t come out because I looked at the video, and I was stressed at one small thing in the video. But I fixed that, and it’s turned in and about to come out. That’s the truth.”

Afterward, she expressed desire to perform new music from her upcoming second studio album.

“If I wouldn’t be in so much trouble, I wanna sing all new songs,” she said. “’cause y’all deserve it.”

In a recent interview with Complex, SZA detailed her upcoming album, saying, that it is “all over the place.”

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like,” she said. “Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them. I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else. I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads.”

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×