On her second weekend of headlining Austin City Limits, SZA teased new music. Since the premiere of the “Good Days” video last year, fans have been anticipating a new track titled “Shirt.” A snippet of “Shirt” played toward the end of the “Good Days” video.

During her ACL performance, she addressed rumors that “Shirt” was supposed to be released that Friday (October 14).

“That was true,” she said. “But, it didn’t come out because I looked at the video, and I was stressed at one small thing in the video. But I fixed that, and it’s turned in and about to come out. That’s the truth.”

SZA explaining why Shirt didn’t drop (full vid) and that it IS coming soon: pic.twitter.com/jgknLIXeEV — 𝐯𝐞 🦇 MET SZA (@szalishhh) October 16, 2022

Afterward, she expressed desire to perform new music from her upcoming second studio album.

“If I wouldn’t be in so much trouble, I wanna sing all new songs,” she said. “’cause y’all deserve it.”

In a recent interview with Complex, SZA detailed her upcoming album, saying, that it is “all over the place.”

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like,” she said. “Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them. I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else. I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads.”